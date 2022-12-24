Double Elimination Confirmed in Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is one of the most loved shows on the show. The show is inching toward the finale. Bigg Boss Kannada's grand finale to be held on December 31, 2022. The makers are planning for double elimination this weekend, as per the buzz.

There is no official report of who would get eliminated from the house. But, if there is a double eviction then there is a chance for Arya Vardhan and Arun Sagar to get eliminated from the show.

If the makers goes with the regular format of single elimination, there Arun Sagar could face axe this weekend.

It will be interesting to watch out who would get evicted during the pre-finale episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

