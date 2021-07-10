Double Elimination Confirmed For Bigg Boss Kannada 8?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has been hitting the headlines since a while. Earlier, Sudeep had hinted in the pilot of the second innings that the show would by end of this month. If the case, then, BBK viewers might witness a double elimination from this week onwards to grand finale week. Currently, there are eleven contestants in the house. But, only five contestants will have a chance to be in the top five finalists. The show makers left with no choice and they should opt for double elimination if there are planning to end the show in a couple of days from now. We all thought that last week would be double elimination, but, they didn't do and they could be planning for extending the show for another couple of weeks. If you may be recalled that Nidhi Subbaiah was evicted from the house in last week's elimination.

If at all, there's double elimination, then Kannada Bigg Boss contestants like-Priyanka, Chandrachud, and Prashanth might get evicted from the house. Let's wait and watch to whom Sudeep will show an exit door this weekend. Can't wait to watch tonight's episode.