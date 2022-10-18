Double Elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Confirmed This Week!

Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Akkineni Nagarjuna is hosting the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. The actor has been hosting the show for the past three seasons.

Recently, Nagarjuna also won the best host award for Bigg Boss Telugu for season 5. Currently, the actor is busy with Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. The show begun with 22 contestants and now, we have 16 contestants left in the house.

In Sunday’s episode, Sudeepa was evicted from BBT6. We are now in the seventh week of nominations, and the entire house has been nominated except Geetu Royal and RJ Suryah as the latter is the captain of the house.

Looking at the nomination list, social media analysts predict that there is a chance of the show organisers doing a double elimination this weekend.

7th week nomination list

1. Revanth

2. Arjun

3. Sri Satya

4.inaya

5. Bala Aditya

6. Raj

7. Faima

8. Adi reddy

9. Keerthi

10. Srihan

11. Rohit

12. Marina

13. Vasanthi

