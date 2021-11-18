Double Elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Confirmed This Weekend

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is gearing up for 11th-week elimination in the house. All the contestants are nominated for this week's elimination except Anchor Ravi. Yes, he is the captain of the house. If you look at unofficial polls, Anee Master and RJ Kajal are in the danger zone.

The latest buzz doing the rounds suggest that there will be double elimination in the house this weekend. Yes. What you read is right. Bigg Boss makers skipped elimination last week as Jessie walked out of the house due to health issues.

The show organizers announced no elimination thereafter. Now, Bigg Boss makers are said to be planning double eviction this weekend. Who do you think will get eliminated this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.