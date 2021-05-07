Double Elimination In Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Who Will Stay In The House, Divya Suresh Or Priyanka Thimmesh?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is hitting the headlines since its launch and the show lovers are eagerly waiting to know the winner of the show.

Currently, there are eight contestants in the Bigg Boss house-Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Divya Suresh, Prashanth, Chakravarthy, Nidhi and a few others. Everyone is playing well to be among the top five finalists.

Last week, there was no elimination, as Sudeep couldn’t host the show as the whole state is under lockdown. Reports are doing the rounds that there will be a double elimination this weekend. Yes, what you read is right. Priyanka Thimmesh and Divya Suresh are in the danger zone in unofficial polls. If there’s double elimination, both of them would get eliminated from the show.

However, If there’s single-elimination, then Divya Suresh is likely to get eliminated, as she is always seen crying in the house over trivial matters. BBK viewers who are irritated with Divya Suresh crying for every silly reason, are asking Colors Kannada to eliminate her at the earliest. It remains to be seen who will face the axe this weekend? Any guesses on the contestants who will get evicted this week?