Don't Miss The First Glimpse Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 House

Just a few hours left to witness who is going to take part in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Not only the fans of the show but also others are eagerly waiting to know about who is going to take part in the show. Most of the people love to watch the show.

Kiccha Sudeep is going to host the show and needless to say about his hosting skills. The makers of the show have released a glimpse of the Bigg boss house set in the Innovative film city, Bidadi, Karnataka. One could see the kitchen area of the Bigg Boss house. It is neatly set and is fully decorated. We all know that every season, Bigg Boss house looks something special and the makers will come up with new theme. However, the full picture of how the house looks like will be revealed on the grand premiere show.

According to the reports, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers are taking maximum care and the house is also being santisied often to ensure the safety. The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will be aired on February 28th.