Don't Judge Shannu's Character by Bigg Boss, Pleads Deepthi Sunaina

Deepthi Sunaina is a very active celebrity on social media. She regularly updates her Instagram handle on her whereabouts or things from her daily life. For the past few days, Deepthi Sunaina has been sharing stories, requesting her followers to vote for her boyfriend, Shanmukh Jaswanth.

Just six days left for the grand finale. It is known that people changed their impression on Shanmukh after his entry into the house because of his relationship with Siri.

Looks like Deepthi Sunaina has got the feelers that Shanmukh is going to lose the game. So she has penned an emotional letter on behalf of Shanmukh, urging everyone to vote for her.

Here's what she wrote, take a look at it :”Do not come to conclusions.

Do not judge his whole character watching Biggboss.

Remember that's just a SHOW.

He is a very good human being. Let him do whatever he wants to.

Let him decide.

Do not expect him to reach your expectations.

Meeku nachinattu kaakunda vaadiki nachinattu undanivvandi. He is what he is.

NOBODY DESERVES HATE.

Please support your favourite contestant.

I’m supporting Shanmukh, now and forever.

I want to see him happy.

#voteforshannu