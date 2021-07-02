Do You Call This Punishment: Bigg Boss Viewers Troll Colors Kannada

Love or hate but you can’t debate that Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is one of the most-watched on small screen. The reality show enjoys a massive fan following across different age groups, especially youngsters. Not to mention, Bigg Boss Kannada has managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their TV with its interesting episodes. Although, the show has started on a slow note but it picked up pace thanks to the contestants' nasty fights in the house.

Looks like Colors Kannada might be giving a special treatment to popular and strong contestants Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga. For those who are unversed, Divya Uruduga has broken a bowel, which is against the rule of the house.

If any contestant breaks anything in the house, Bigg Boss will punish them with some tasks. While coming to Divya Uruduga, Bigg Boss assigned Divya to dance with Aravind as it is a punishment for breaking the bowel. Bigg Boss viewers are not so happy the way COlors Kannada are treating them, they seem to saying on social media that they are giving special treatment to Aravind and Divya Uruduga.

They are trolling Colors Kannada badly on social media. It is left to see whether Colors Kannada will change their show format in promoting cute pair in the upcoming episodes or not.