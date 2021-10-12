Do I Need to Walk Into Bathroom When A Girl Is Changing to Survive on Bigg Boss, Asks Sahil Shroff

During the Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw the first-ever elimination. Let's just say that was a little predictable. Because this contestant didn't accomplish enough in Week 1, viewers guessed this before the episode aired. It was none other than Sahil Shroff.

Post his elimination from BB15, Sahil Shroff made some controversial remarks regarding the show. He spoke about how they got nominated and how he wasn’t even involved in fights but ended up getting eliminated for someone else’s mistake.

Here’s what Sahil had to say about his journey. “We got nominated because of Pratik Sehajpal. So, if I have to smash glasses, walk-in on a girl changing, or open a bathroom latch when a girl is already inside to be a part of the show, then I don't want to be a part of it.”

“I am shocked that there are people who are bashing the host (Salman Khan) for showing Pratik his mistakes. What if it was their sister in that bathroom? If that’s the game I need to play to stay inside the Bigg Boss house, I am happy to be out.”

Sahil further took a dig at ex-contestants as well. He shared that it is shocking to see former Bigg Boss contestants taking Pratik’s side and justifying his actions. No matter the intentions, what he did was wrong. “If ex-contestants are supporting Pratik for breaking the latch of the bathroom door while Vidhi (Pandya) was inside, they need to question themselves what they are doing. They are supporting him because they have not stayed with him inside.”