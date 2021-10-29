With Diwali, the brightest festival of the year, around the corner, Zee Tamil has announced an exciting line-up of movies and shows. With the sole intention of bringing families together, and helping them create memories that last a lifetime, Zee Tamil’s festive, mix-genre line-up will not only air throughout the day on Thursday, 4th November but also cater to everyone ranging from movie-buffs to reality television fans.

Beginning the day on an astrological note, Olimayamana Ethirkalam Special will air at 7am with the celebrity astrologer Harikesanallur Venkatraman. The one-and-a-half-hour special gives viewers an insight about the rationale behind the ways Diwali is celebrated.

This will be followed by, Diwali Special Pattimandram at 9am moderated by Suki Sivam who is a well-known Tamil orator, writer, scholar and winner of the prestigious Kalamamani Award by Tamil Nadu State Government. Speaking on the topic of “Celebrating Festivals- We Know to celebrate or We are unable to” will be the popular and extremely credible personalities like Praveen Sultana, Shanthamani, Vijaya Sundari, Anbazhagan, Suchitra, and last but not the least Mohana Sundaram.

Following next is Survivor- Naanga Vera Maathiri a Home Coming Special with Actor & Anchor Jagan wherein the host will converse with six contestants who have taken the boat back from the island, including Srusti Dange, Indraja, Ram C, VJ Parvathy, Besant Ravi and Gayatri Reddy. Known for his quick-wit and great comic timing, Jagan will facilitate the discussion and disclose the contestants’ journeys, and experiences, while also giving the audience a privy into a few of the island secrets. Jagan and the contestants will also react to a few social media comments and memes that the show has received till date. This special two-hour episode will air at 10.30 am.

Stay put to stay entertained as Zee Tamil has lined up the most celebrated movie of the year, Karnan starring the ensemble cast comprising of Dhanush, Lal, Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Rajisha Vijayan and Yogi Babu will air at 12.30pm. During the premiere on the channel, the movie broke the record with a humongous 1.97crore* people tuning into the mega blockbuster on Zee Tamil (*Source- BARC Wk 33, TN + Pondi) The film follows the life of an angry young villager who is eagerly waiting for his job appointment in the military. From undergoing several hardships to standing up against the authorities to get the basic rights of his oppressed people, Karnan is determined and relentless in his fight against a system that's deliberately and cruelly stacked against them.

If you were looking for a dose of glam and celebration over high tea, Zee Tamil’s Mega Thala Diwali is another special program to keep you busy from 4 pm. With the channel’s biggest weddings recently taken place, Zee Tamil now gears up with Thala Deepavali, as the bride’s family gets ready to welcome their new sons-in-law. Hosted by RJ Vijay & RJ Anadhi, this will include fun tasks between couples, and families, dance-off competitions, and electrifying performances on stage. The Mega Thala Diwali celebration will take place between Ninaithale Inikkum’s Bommi and Siddarth, Gokulathil Seethai’s Arjun and Vasu, Puthu Puthu Arthangal’s Lakshmi and Hari Krishnan and last but not the least Neethane Enthan Ponvasantham’s Anu and Surya Prakash.

Last but not the least, is the telecast of Dikkiloona, for the first time Directly on TV before releasing on any theaters as World Television Premiere. Known to be one of the most comic movies of 2021, with Santhanam in the lead role, the story follows the life of a man who travels back in time to change his unpleasant past and face the consequences. The question however remains if he manages to do so? Starring Santhanam, Anagha, Shirin and Yogi Babu in crucial roles, the straight to television movie will air at 6pm.

So, get ready this Diwali for an entertainment-packed day only on Zee Tamil! Follow the official social media pages for constant updates