Bigg Boss 15 is starting soon now and before that, we have many celebrities who rejected the offer. The contestants for this season have been decided but obviously, there were few offers made to others as well and for whatever reason, the celebrities rejected it.

Among the list of people who were approached for Bigg Boss is also Divyanka Tripathi. Yes, the first runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 who won everyone’s hearts for her stunts was also offered another Colors TV show. Not just for Bigg Boss 15, she was approached before it as well, but the actor refused every single time.

For Bigg Boss 15, the rumors were stronger than ever. This time the makers were very serious. She was offered during previous seasons too, but this time she was seriously approached. Divyanka shared that maybe most of the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants have been approached but she doesn’t know much.

Divyanka shared the reason behind rejecting the offer so many times. She said that she is not meant for the show, she is just not designed for it. I don’t think, I am made for the show, she said. I am extremely sensitive and also volatile. Things can affect me pretty badly, that is why I don’t want to take part.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recently ended. Divyanka Tripathi was the first runner-up while Arjun Bijlani became the winner.

As for Bigg Boss 15, it will air on Colors TV from October 2.