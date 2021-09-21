Divyanka Tripathi May Not Be The Winner Of KKK11, Check Her Gorgeous Pictures

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved celebrities on social media. Currently, Divyanka Tripathi is leaving no stone unturned to clinch the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner.

After watching her stunts on the show, Divyanka Tripathi fans are hopeful that she would definitely emerge as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

However, it appears that Divyanka Tripathi might not be the winner of KKK11 as she is facing stiff competition from fellow contestant Arjun Bijlani.

Yes, Arjun reportedly has higher chances of walking away with the winner's trophy.

Currently, Divyanka and Arjun Biljani are the two top finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the meantime, take a look at few stunning pictures of Divyanka Tripathi

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani Is The Winner Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Also Read: Netizens Slam Colors TV For Favouritism Towards Divyanka, Arjun Bijlani