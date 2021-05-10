Divya Uruduga Won More Than Cash Prize From Bigg Boss Kannada: Deets Inside

Is there anyone who doesn’t know Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Divya Uruduga? Obviously, the answer will be a big ’No’. One week ago, Divya Uruduga left the Bigg Boss house after she fell sick. She is receiving treatment for Urinary tract infection.

Divya must be fine now, but there’s no hope that Divya Uruduga would appear on the show again. It’s a known fact that the Show makers have stopped the show due to COVID-19 situation in the state. Contestants who have either stepped out or eliminated from the house may not get to meet the housemates once again because the show makers can’t think of quarantine measures at this moment. The bottom line is that It’s impossible to see Divya Uruduga on the most popular Kannada reality show.

Arivya fans are making some interesting tweets on social media saying that they will miss Aravind and Divya U every day. They go on to say that Divya Uruduga entered rhe house with an intention to become the winner of the season. Luckily, Divya Uruduga may have found her soul mate in Aravind KP inside the Bigg Boss house. Going by the viewers' observation and general consensus, they both have genuine feelings for each other and we are damn sure, they will surely maintain their relationship after the show too.

As per BBK viewers, Divya Uruduga may have failed to win the cash prize, but she has the purest soul Aravind KP which is much worthier than the cash prize money one earns from the show. Netizens say that Divya Uruduga found a gem through Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada show. Dear Arivya fans, do you agree with us on this? Let us know in the comments section below.