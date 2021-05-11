Divya Uruduga Wins Hearts, Earns Fan Pages Because of Bigg Boss

The hugely popular Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 Female contestant Divya Uruduga has gained a massive fan following outside the Bigg Boss house. Divya U is enjoying her BBK fame after she stepped out of the glass house. Divya U has been in focus since the Jodi task with her BBK housemate Aravind KP. She is one of the most talked about contestant in social media ever since she entered the Bigg Boss Kannada house.

Now, Divya U is the first female contestant in the history of BBK to trend on Twitter and Instagram almost on a daily basis. Earlier, she reached 21.3K trending tweets and she created history for the first time in Bigg Boss Kannada. And now, Divya U have hundreds of fan pages in her name, thanks to her stint on the show. Divya Uruduga fans have created more than 320 fan pages on Instagram. It is not that easy to get that kind of popularity and fan following on Social Media. Compared to other contestants, Divya U has gained a lot from the show which has exceeded her own expectations.

Netizens say Divya Uruduga totally deserves it as she is beautiful inside-out. Apparently, Aravind KP is also one of the reasons for Divya U's fame. The couple's chemistry is being much talked about and fans of the duo are trending the hashtag #Araviya on Twitter.