Divya Uruduga Will Not Win Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestant Divya Uruduga is the favorite contestant of countless of her fans. Her fans are rooting for her on social media. It is the second time that the starlet is participating in Bigg Boss Kannada. She also participated in the previous season.

She ended up as a second runner-up in Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Looks like Divya Uruduga might not win even this time. The competition in the house among the housemates is stiff. Rakesh Adiga and Roopesh Shetty are in two top at this moment.



There is a chance for Rakesh and Roopesh to be the winner and runner-up of the show, respectively. Likewise, Divya might not clinch the title of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

Let's wait and see what would be Divya Uruduga's position in the final race. Watch this space for more updates.

