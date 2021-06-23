Divya Uruduga Will Be Back To Bigg Boss, Her Latest Promo Goes Viral

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada second innings is all set to air today on Colors Kannada at 6 pm. Several celebrities are expected to grace the show as chief guests. Colors Kannada has been releasing the contestants' promos over the past few days.

The channel has unleashed the last video of Divya Uruduga, who is seen heading to participate in the show by waving to everyone in the released video. Divya Uruduga's video has gone viral and her fans are widely circulating it. If you haven't seen it yet, here it is for you.

Colors Kannada will air the second innings of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 in the middle of the week. The show organisers are likely to give time for contestants to settle down in the house. Apparently, there will be no elimination this weekend. Are you excited to see all the contestants being back in the Bigg Boss house? Let us know in the comments section below.