Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi, Or Divya Suresh, Who Will Be The Female Winner Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8?

Bigg Boss Kannada's second innings is likely to end by the third week of August. Yes, the show organizers are extending the show and it was confirmed by the BBK host himself in the Super Sunday with Sudeep episode. Ever since Sudeep spoke about the grand finale, it has become a hot topic of discussion in social media circles. People are betting big time on who will be the ultimate winner of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8.

A few show lovers are rooting for their favorite contestant to win the innings, looks like this year, there's a chance for a female contestant to become the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Yes, the female contestants in the house Divya Uruduga and Divya Suresh are giving tough competition to their peers.

They are proving themselves that they are no less than the male contestants in the house by going all out during the tasks. Last night, Sudeep also appreciated Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi, and Divya Suresh for their performance in the game.

Looking at Sudeep's appreciation over the performance of the women in the house, we think there is every chance for the show organizers to pick a female winner this season. Vaishnavi, Divya Uruduga, and Divya Suresh have all the qualities to become the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. It remains to be seen whether Colors Kannada will announce one of them as the winner. Let's wait and watch.