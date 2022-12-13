Divya Uruduga ScapeGoat in Bigg Boss Kannada 9?

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestant Divya Uruduga has been making the headlines since she stepped into the Bigg Boss house. For the second time, Divya Uruduga has been participating in Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Earlier, She had participated in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 but failed to win the show. She got a massive fan following through the show. The show organizers have bought her to the show to promote because the current season are not so familiar to the audience.

On the other hand, we are hearing reports that Divya Uruduga would get evicted from the show. Divya Uruduga's elimination could be at any time in the house, as per the sources. One thing is for sure, Divya Uruduga will not be the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

She is going to get evicted in the finale round of the show. It is being said on social media that Divya Uruduga is said to have become a scapegoat for Bigg Boss Kannada and they have bought her for a TRPs rating. We are not sure about anything. We are also waiting for you all to know who will win Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

