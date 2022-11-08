Divya Uruduga-Rupesh Rajanna Debate Over Who's Fake BBK9 Contestant

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is one of the most controversial reality shows on the Kannada small screen. Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep has been hosting the show for the past couple of seasons now.

If you recall, Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestant Divya Uruduga is one of the most popular contestants in the house.

Divya Uruduga had also participated in the previous season Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. She failed to win Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, but Divya gained a lot of fan following because of her game. Her chemistry with housemate Aravind KP also became talk of the town and the jodi became TRP material and was featured in all the promos.

Considering Divya's popularity, Colors Kannada decided to bring back Divya Uruduga for yet another new season of Bigg Boss Kannada. However, viewers complained that she was not doing much to get TRPs up. This season, Divya has been rather quiet.

Divya Uruduga is aware about her fan following outside the house.

In a latest promo released by Colors Kannada, we can see Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestant Rupesh making some allegations against Divya Uruduga. He is seen calling Divya fake and says that she's a cry baby. Now, on socila media, after the promo release, Rupesh Rajanna is being trolled by Divya fans on social media.

A section of the users is supporting Rupesh for his bold move against Divya. They are asking, why is Divya over-reacting over a small thing. Rupesh fans are urging Divya fans not to troll him or hate him as he is just playing the game.