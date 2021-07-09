Divya Uruduga Partial Towards Boyfriend, Say Bigg Boss Viewers

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is inching towards the the finish line. Yes, the show is expected to get wrapped up by the last week of July. On one hand, everyone are eagerly waiting to see which contestants will battle it out in the grand finale. On the other hand, contestants are tense as there are just three weeks left for the grand finale.

How Sudeep or Colors Kannada are going to eliminate the eleven contestants in a matter of two weeks, has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Aravind KP is one of the frontrunners to win the show. All thanks to his fans and Colors Kannada for promoting him on the small screen. If everything goes as planned, then Aravind KP will emerge as the winner of this season.

Unfortunately, Sudeep is getting trolled on social media. If you thought that Sudeep is being trolled because of his hosting, then, you are wrong. Sudeep and the show organizers have been accused of being partial towards popular contestants--Divya Uruduga and Aravind. We need not tell you how netizens have been saying time and again about the preferential treatment being meted out to the two contestants.

Now, it is being said on social media that Divya Uruduga is biased towards Aravind KP and she is not correcting him when he is wrong. People are asking on social media as to why Colors Kannada is supporting Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga. Why they are showing favoritism to them. They say that favouritism has hit peak levels in Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8