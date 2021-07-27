Divya Uruduga Overtakes Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada: Deets Inside

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada is the most searched topic on the internet. The credit goes to the show makers, as they have skipped the last week's elimination. The makers are gearing up for mid-week elimination. Bigg Boss viewers are highly searching for who's going to get evicted in tonight's episode.

The buzz on social media suggests that Chakravarthy Chandrchud has been eliminated from the house. Yes, finally, he is all set to leave the house in tonight's episode. On the other hand, the buzz is that Divya Uruduga could be the probable winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

Actually, Aravind and Manju Pavagada are the strong contenders for the current season. Everyone were thinking they would emerge as a winner and runner-up. Sadly, Manju or Aravind has to step out of the race. The showrunners are promoting Divya Uruduga extensively, they are also dropping the hint they are planning to make her winner.

We are not the first one to say, already Divya Uruduga fans and netizens are declaring her as a winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Likewise, Divya Uruduga has surpassed her bestie Aravind KP to become the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. It is too early to talk about who will become the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Let's wait for the grand finale episode as the contestants' graphs will change now and then.