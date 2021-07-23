Divya Uruduga Overtakes All Male Contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss 8

Bigg Boss contestant Divya Uruduga is leaving no stone unturned to become the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. She is utilizing the second innings very wisely, and not giving any chance to her peers to win any of the tasks.

If you recall Divya Uruduga was the first captain of the second innings and first female house captain in this season of Bigg Boss. she also received appreciation from Sudeep for her captaincy. Last week, Divya Uruduga’s little finger was injured during a task, but she didn’t take that as an excuse not to stay away from tasks.

Though she was hurt, Divya Uruduga is seen participating in all the tasks. Guess what? Divya Uurduga has emerged as the new captain of this week. It’s truly an achievement because she won the task by overtaking all the male contestants.

Divya has surely given her housemates a tough competition despite her injury. Doesn't she deserve a huge round of applause from Sudeep this weekend? Divya Uruduga’s fans are going gaga over her becoming the captain despite hurdles. Let’s wait and watch what Sudeep would say in tomorrow’s episode.