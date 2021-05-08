Divya Uruduga or Vaishnavi, Who is the Best BBK Contestant? Fan War Begins

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is heading towards its eleventh week with something new happening every day. There are lot of twists and turns other than the fact that BBK8 host Kichcha Sudeep has not appeared on the show for three weeks now.

Contestants have impressed the viewers with their game. Among a the female contestants in the Kannada Bigg Boss house, Divya U and Vaishnavi have gained huge popularity on social media. They have become topics of discussion among their fans for some reason or the other ever since the show started. Inside the BBK house, Divya U and Vaishnavi have a good equation between them.

But outside the house, Divya U and Vaishnavi fans are having a fan war. Vaishnavi fans say that she is the strongest contestant in the BBK house compared to Divya U. They say Divya U is getting popularity only because she is always seen with Aravind KP. Contesting this are Divya U fans, who say that Vaishnavi is faking her smile and patience. The reason for the fan war is that Vaishnavi fans are trying to pair up Aravind Kp with Vaishnavi in the absence of Divya U.

So readers, who do you think is the best contestant in the Kannada Bigg Boss house? Let us know in the comments section below.