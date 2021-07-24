Divya Uruduga Or Vaishnavi Gowda Who Will Win Best Performer Of The Week

Is there any Kannada Bigg Boss lover who is no familiar with Divya Uruduga or Vaishnavi Gowda? Obviously, the answer will be a big 'No', These two women are gorgeous participants as also well-disciplined in this season of Bigg Boss. Divya Uruduga and Vaishnavi have managed to stay in the house for 13 long weeks, thanks to their masive fan following. The duo is able to survive in the house longer than expected as both Divya and Vaish have been providing non-stop entertainment to the BBK viewers thereby keeping the show high up in the TRP charts. However, it is known that Divya Uruduga and Vaishnavi Gowda fans are fighting for their idols on social media since the second innings went on air.

As Sudeep will be back to the house in tonight's episode, the host is going to grill the contestants on the performance in the house. The BBK host is also expected to appreciate the contestants who perform well in the tasks assigned by Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss addicts are asking who will be adjudged best performer this week. Divya Uruduga and Vaishnavi Gowda fans want their favourite contestant to be declared as the best performer.

However, there is no denying that it would be a difficult choice for the showrunners to choose the best performer this week. If you ask us, Divya Uruduga deserves the title as she earned the captaincy for the second time by performing well in all the tasks despite her injury.

Now, we want to ask our readers, who do you think deserves to win the best award of the week. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.