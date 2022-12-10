Divya Uruduga Or Deepika Das: Who Will Get Eliminated From BBK9?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 is ruling the TRP charts. The show has been receiving positive reviews from all quarters. People are eagerly waiting with a bated breath to know who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 9 this weekend.

Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Divya Uruduga, and Deepika Das have been nominated for elimination this week. The buzz on social media has confirmed that Divya is expected to get eliminated from the show.

If there is a double elimination, there is a chance for Deepika Das, too, to leave the house.

Who do you think will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 9? Let us know in the comments section below.