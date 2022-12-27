Divya Uruduga Or AryaVardhan, Who Will Get Eliminated Ahead Of BBK9 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale is just around the corner. Bigg Bos S Kannada season 9 is in the last leg of the show.

The show organizers are doing their best to impress the viewers. Just a few days ahead of the finale, the show organizers are gearing up for mid-week elimination in the house.

As of now, there are six finalists in Bigg Boss Kannada 9- Deepika Das, Roopesh Shetty, Roopesj Rajanna, Rakesh Adiga, Divya Uruduga and Arya Vardhan.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Divya Uruduga and Arya Vardhan are in the bottom list, and one of these is expected to get eliminated during the mid-week of elimination in Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Who is going to get evicted ahead of the grand finale is yet to be seen.