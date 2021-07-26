Divya Uruduga or Aravind KP, Which BBK Contestant Has More Fans?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has been in the news for the longest time. Thanks to the lovely couple, Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga, who always set major relationship goals to their fans. And their fan following on social media needs no introduction.

Fans of the duo always make sure to the two contestants trending on social media and also get them saved from eviction week after week with their votes.

The latest is that we are hearing loud whispers that Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga fan following is a paid army considering the constant support that comes thier way. We have seen instances where fans of other contestants expressing their disappointment over their favourite participant's dismal performance. But when it comes to aravind or divya, this never happens. So a few viewers or perhaps the detractors of the two contestants allege that the two has created a paid army of fans to ensure they are ahead of others in the game.

Show buffs are even predicting the possible amount Aravind and Divya may have paid their PR team to keep them buzzing on social media.

Now, here's our analysis. There's no denying that the kind of adulation that Divya and Aravind are getting from the viewers and fans is unfathomable and never seen before in the history of Kannada Bigg Boss. So it's not unusual to assume such a scenario. However, if one were to go by their consistent performance from day 1 of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8, it's quite clear that the two contestants won the hearts of BBK viewers on their own merit.

Besides, Aravind KP was quite popular in sports circles even before he stepped into the Bigg Boss house. He is a hearthrob.

The big question however, is who among the two has a bigger fan following-- is it Divya Uruduga or Aravind KP? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.