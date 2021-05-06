Divya Uruduga Is Not Leaving Bigg Boss House Or Aravind: Deets Inside

Gorgeous contestant Divya Uruduga is hitting the headlines for various reasons. Probably, even Divya Uruduga didn't imagine that she would become one of the most popular contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8.

The BBK contestant has won millions of hearts in Karnataka with her performance.

By now, you know that Divya is recuperating after suffering Urinary Tract Infection. The fact that fans are praying for her speedy recovery is proof enough to show the love she has earned from Kannadigas.

Now, there are several reports doing the rounds stating that Divya Uruduga has been hospitalized. We have learnt from reliable sources that Divya Uruduga’s brother has confirmed the news that she is doing well.

The makers of the show released a latest promo in which Bigg Boss asks housemates to shift all her belongings to another room. Divya Uruduga is going to play her game from the secret room for a couple of days while he rests there. And for all those fans who thought that Divya was leaving the Bigg Boss house, let me assure you she’s not going to leave Aravind or Bigg Boss house anytime soon. You will get answers to your questions in tonight's episode. Let’s wait and watch.

Also Read: BBK8: Social Activist Demands Closure of Sudeep’s Kannada Bigg Boss

Also Read: Colors Kannada's Bigg Boss TRPs Will Soar For Aravind-Divya Emotional Reunion Episode

Also Read: Meet Bigg Boss Kannada Contestant Who's Happy With Divya Uruduga's Sudden Exit

Check out this tweet....