Divya Uruduga is Leaving Bigg Boss House, Aravind KP Breaks Down

Today's episode of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 will feature an emotional drama. Yes. In the latest promo released by Colors Kannada, Bigg Boss is seen instructing all housemates to help pack Divya Uruduga's bags and send them to the storeroom. We all know that she is down with a UTI and being provided treatment in the Bigg Boss house itself. On learning that he won't be able to spend much time with Divya, Aravind KP breaks down and seen crying. The housemates are also upset. Contestants try to console Aravind but he says that he has spent every minute in the house with Divya and now he can't imagine his stint in the house without her. Colors Kannada latest promo shows Aravind KP sharing an emotional talk with other housemates.

After seeing the promo, Arivya fans are wishing Divya U a speedy recovery and also hoping that she will be back in the BBK house soon. They are hoping that she's not being sent away and just being treated in the house itself. They also say that today's episode will show the true emotions of the contestants.

According to some sources, Divya U will not leave the glass house; instead, she may be sent to the secret room for some time until she recovers, or Bigg Boss may keep Divya U under observation. Everyone is eagerly waiting for this weekend episode and wondering whether Divya U will return to BBK house or not.

Check out the Promo...