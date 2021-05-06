Divya Uruduga Hospitalised, BBK Fans Pray for Her Recovery

BBK8 contestant Divya Uruduga has gained a lot of love from viewers ever since she entered the Bigg Boss Kannada house in season 8. Divya U has impressed her fans with her game and gained huge popularity outside the glass house. As we know, Divya U has been unwell over the last few days. She is being treated at the Bigg Boss house for UTI.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of buzz saying that Divya U may leave the BBK show because of her health status. Earlier, netizens demanded that Colors Kannada provide an update on Divya U's health status.

According to the Voot live viewers, Bigg Boss has confirmed to the housemates that Divya U has been hospitalised for Urinary Tract Infection. BBK viewers are hoping that Divya U will return to the BBK house by this weekend. Some guess that Divya U will be sent to a secret room because UTI is recoverable in 24 to 48 hours under hygienic conditions. Let us wait and watch to see if Divya U will be back at BBK house or not.