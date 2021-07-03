Is Divya Uruduga First Female CM Of Karnataka, Bigg Boss Viewers To Colors Kannada

Bigg Boss Kannada's popular contestant Divya Uruduga has been ruling the Twitter trends for a while. She is one of the most gorgeous contestants in the house.

It is also evident that Divya Uruduga is also one of the favorite contestants of Colors Kannada makers too because they have been promoting her extensively through their promos.

She became the first female captain of the house in the second innings. Now, Bigg Boss viewers are questioning Colors Kannada as to why they are promoting Divya Uruduga as if she is the only contestant in the house.

One of the netizens has also ridiculed the channel saying the show makers are giving a build up to Divya Uruduga as if she is the first female Chief Minister of Karnataka.

