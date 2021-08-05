Divya Uruduga Fans List Reasons Why DU Should Win BBK8

Divya Uruduga is not only the most popular contestant but also the most loved participant in Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Divya is giving tough competition to other contestants. Divya's fans are sure that she will win the season 8 trophy. Anyway, she has surpassed Manju P with her highest voting percentage. It appears that she is even overtaking Aravind KP.

As you know, Divya U has a huge fan following outside the house and now with the grand finale nearing, they have been trending her name since last week, requesting BBK viewers to vote for her.

A section of fans has even given a list of reasons why Divya Uruduga should be the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. They say that Divya U was the first female captain of the house and, after that, she ruled the BBK house twice. She got one kicchana chappale and was twice the best performer.

It is not for nothing that Divya Uruduga is the most loved contestant. Besides, Divya shares a good equation with all the housemates. Divya U fans say that she never failed to impress the audience with her individuality and attitude towards the game. We all know that Divya U is in the top 3 and soon she may occupy first place by pulling Aravind KP down.