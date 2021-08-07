BBK8 Grand Finale Shocker: Divya Uruduga Evicted?

Kichcha Sudeep's much watched TV show Bigg Boss Kannada is undoubtedly India's biggest and most popular reality shows. The current edition has been hitting the headlines for various reasons.

With just a day to go for the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 grand finale, the show buffs are eagerly waiting to see who will walk out of the Bigg Boss house with the winner's trophy.

Latest buzz doing the rounds suggests that Divya Uruduga has been eliminated from Kannada Bigg Boss 8. We don’t know how far this news is true because she is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

Having said that, Divya getting eliminated in the finale episode is being widely discussed on social media. We found this piece of info on social media and thought we would keep our readers informed. Here’s the tweet for you