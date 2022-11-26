Divya Uruduga Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deets Inside

Kichcha Sudeep is one of the most successful actors in Sandalwood. A few years ago, he donned the hat of the host of Bigg Boss Kannada for the first time. Currently, the Eega actor is occupied with the show's 9th season. As it is a Saturday, the show's buffs are eagerly waiting for the weekend's episode to see who is going to get evicted from the show.

Loud whispers are making the rounds that Divya Uruduga has been eliminated. She is the most popular contestant this season.

Divya also participated in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, but she couldn't win the title. She gained a lot of fans, though.

Her fans are still rooting for her. It is highly tough for the makers to eliminate Divya anytime soon. According to sources, there will be a double elimination in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. There is a chance for Kavya and Prashanth to get eliminated from the show in tomorrow's episode.

