Divya Uruduga Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale is all set to be held on December 30, and 31 of this month. The show buffs are eagerly waiting for who will clinch the title of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

The latest news we hear is Divya Uruduga has been eliminated from the show.

She is the first finalist to get evicted from the show. Divya Uruduga is going to get eliminated in tonight's episode. Divya Uruduga's elimination has become a hot topic on social media.