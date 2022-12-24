Divya Uruduga, Arya Vardhan Elimination Confirmed In BBK9?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestant Divya Uruduga has been trending on social media. She has been in the news since she entered the house. Some of the Bigg Boss Kannada viewers predict that she would be winning Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

We are not so sure as the makers are planning to eliminate Divya Uruduga, as per the sources.

There would be double elimination in Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Divya Uruduga and Arya Vardhan might get eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 9 this weekend. Will these two will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 9 this weekend or not is yet to be seen.

The makers wouldn't risk the show by eliminating Divya Uruduga as the viewers won't watch the show if she gets eliminated. She could be saved from eviction but let's wait and see what future awaits Divya Uruduga.