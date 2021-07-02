Divya U Just Overtook Aravind With This One Act!

Bigg Boss Season 8, the Kannada reality show being hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, has made netizens fall in love with the show, thanks to over the spicy drama inside the house.

We are soon going to have the first week elimination in the second innings of the show which was resumed post pandemic.

Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga are among the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. Show buffs believe that one of them will surely win the reality show.

The duo has managed to grab eyeballs with their consistent performance inside the house. Recently, Aravind KP and Nidhi Subbaiah had a clash over a task. Bigg Boss viewers trolled Divya Uruduga for not correcting Aravind KP over his mistake.

However, much to the surprise of BBK viewers, Divya Uruduga was seen sharing her views on what happened in the house. After the video went viral, netizens are hailing Divya's unbiased views and the way she gave a candid feedback to her Bae, Aravind.

It is known that Arvind and Divya Uruduga share a special bond. At times, friends may not take too kindly to criticisms and friends back off from correcting friends for fear of being hurt or any misunderstanding that could ruin their friendship. But, Divya Uruduga seems to have handled it well.

Divya's candid remarks have won the hearts of BBK viewers. In fact, Divya has won herself some brownie points and she sure is one step ahead of Aravind because of this.

