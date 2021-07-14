Divya Suresh, Prashanth Or Shamanth Who Will Be Fifth Finalist Of Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Is there a single day without Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 being in the news? The show has managed to make the headlines before and after the second innings, thanks to Sudeep and the show makers for coming up with innovative ways to keep the contestants as well as BBK viewers engrossed.

On top of it all, the main intention of the Colors Kannada, is to grab the audience attention towards their show. We all know that Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 grand finale is round the corner and netizens are busy predicting who would be the winner of the season. They are also placing their bets on the top five finalists of this season.

Aravind KP, Manju Pavagada, Divya Uruduga, and Vaishnavi are the top four confirmed finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. The interesting question is who will make it to the fifth position, which has become the talk of the town on social media. Bigg Boss viewers predict that one from the list comprising Divya Suresh, Prashanth and Shamanth will bag the fifth place among finalists.

Divya, Prashanth and Shamanth have a decent fan following and they are likely to make it to the list. But, who will earn fifth place has become the most talked-about question on social media. It's tough to guess as anything can happen on Bigg Boss. We have seen in the prevuious episodes as to how unpredictable the show can get with a lot of twists and turns introduced by the show runners.

Let's see what's in store for BBK viewers. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.