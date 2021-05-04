Kannada Bigg Boss 11th Week Elimination: Who Will Get Evicted From The House?

After the eviction of Rajeev Hanu, Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has not seen any contestant walking out of the house. There was no elimination last week as host Sudeep couldn’t grace the show because of lockdown. With l Aravind KP, Divya Suresh, Prashanth Sambargi and Priyanka Thimmesh in the nomination this week, the weekend epsiode is going to be filled with more suspense and shocks for sure.

There’s a possibility that the makers shocking the audience with double elimination.It is expected that two contestants are to leave Bigg Boss Kannada 8 in the weekend eviction. Aravind is one of the strong contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada. He has huge support from both the audience and dedicated PRs apparently. If makers go by voting percentage, then Aravind KP is almost safe. Prashanth, Priyanka Thimmesh and Divya Suresh have been trying to impress the other housemates as well as the audience.

The latest buzz on social media suggests that Divya Suresh may not garner enough votes from the audience because of her weak performance. If there’s double eviction in Bigg Boss Kannada 8, Divya Suresh and Prashanth have more chances of being eliminated from the show than the others. If there’s a single eviction, Divya Suresh is likely to get eliminated from the show during the 11th week of eviction. It remains to be seen whether netizen's predictions will come true about Divya and Prashanth’s eviction this weekend.