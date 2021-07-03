Divya Suresh Jealous Over Shubha-Manju Proximity?

As we all know, the most talked about Jodi in the house is that of Divya Uruguda and Aravind KP. One other Jodi which has grabbed people's attention in the Bigg Boss house is that of Divya Suresh and Manju Pavagada, who shared a good bond in the first innings. But in the second innings, Divya Suresh and Manju were forced to play their individual games and you know the reason behind it, right? The two recently had a fallout. Manju began playing his individual game from day one of the second innings, just as he had promised Kichcha Sudeep in the pilot episode. But now, Shubha seems to be getting close to Manju P which appears to have upset Divya Suresh.

In the first innings, Divya Suresh was very possessive about Manju and would hang around him. There were a few incidents that showed that Manju P was lagging behind in the game because of Divya S. Even BBK viewers were upset with Manju and Divya S Jodi in the first innings. BBK viewers kept asking Manju to focus on his game rather than be seen hanging around with Divya Suresh. When the second innings started, both Manju and Divya S promised that they would play their individual games. While Manju is staying true to his word and moved on, it looks like Divya Suresh is unable to get over Manju or keep her promise to the Bigg Boss host. Netizens say that Divya S is evidently jealous of Shubha as the latter seems to be getting close to Manju.

What do you feel guys? Is Divya Suresh jealous of Shubha? Let us know in the comments section below.