Divya Suresh Eliminated From Kannada Bigg Boss 8 House

Just few days left for the grand finale of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. The makers are making the contestants restless by giving some tough tasks. That’s not all, they are also making the contestants happy by showcasing their journey in the house.

Bigg Boss viewers are feeling also happy and excited to see the journey of their favourite contestants. For the unversed, we already told you, that the makers were planning for mid week eviction in the final week of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Now, as we predicted by Sakshipost, Divya Suresh has been eliminated from the show. She is all set to leave the house in tonight’s episode. Prashanth Sambagri including Divya U, Aravind, Manju Pavagada and Vaishnavi Gowda are the five finalists of the show.

It now remains to be seen who will clinch the title this Sunday. We are sure you can't wait to know the answer, yeah?

