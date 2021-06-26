Divya Suresh Accuses Prashanth Sambargi of Targeting Her

Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most-watched television show in Karnataka. Kichcha Sudeep is being hosted the show and he is one of the major reason to get solid TRPs rating during the weekend episode. It's a show rule that the host should take the charge of the contestants on every weekend. Host duty is also to show an exit door to the contestants.

Sudeep is expected to be back in tonight episode. In a recently released promo, Divya Suresh and Prashanth Sambargi are having a verbal spat with each other. Divya Suresh is seen quarrelling with him. She said that I have become an easy target for you. Why you always target me.

Prashanth Sambargi said that I only spoke about it during the nomination process and he defended himself that he is not targeting her. Divya Suresh is irked with Prashanth Sambari's behaviour in the house. But, Netizens are hailing Prashanth Sambargi for playing the game very well. He is winning the hearts of the audience on social media. He will surely climb the ladder to the top five finalists of Bigg Boss second innings.