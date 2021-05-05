Divya Suresh About Her Boyfriend Outside Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 contestants have managed to grab the attention of the small screen viewers by entertaining them with special tasks. The show has been in the news for one reason or the other. From day one of the show, Divya Suresh has been in the limelight as Manju's close friend in the house. As per the viewers' analysis, both Divya Suresh and Manju Pavagada have feelings for each other.

Now, leaving all this aside, it appears that Divya Suresh was telling Nidhi about her boyfriend outside the Bigg Boss house in yesterday's Voot live episode. Divya Suresh said that he told her not to take his name inside the house as the couple wants to keep their relationship private. Now, Divya Suresh is worried about her boyfriend, who he is hanging out with other people in her absence. On the other hand, some say that actor Rakesh Adiga is Divya Suresh's boyfriend.

Is it so? If so what happens to her equation with Manju Pavagada? Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.