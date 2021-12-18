Did Shannu Lose Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Title, Check Deets

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 popular contestant Shanmukh’s girlfriend Deepthi Sunina has been promoting him on social media ever since he entered the house.

Deepthi has been urging everyone to vote for Shanmukh Jaswanth. Reports are doing the rounds that Deepthi Sunaina is in the second position in unofficial polls.

Now, the latest we hear is that Shanmukh may have lost the trophy. Deepthi Sunaina's social media post has dropped hints at Shanmukh having lost his chance at winning the trophy.

She hasn’t explicitly stated this to anyone, but her story on instagram shows that Deepthi Sunaina has a fair idea that Shanmukh might not win the show this season. Take a look at the screengrabs of Deepthi Sunaina’s instagram stories: