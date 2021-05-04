Will This Contestant Compete With Aravind And His Fan Following?

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada is grabbing a lot of eyeballs these days because of one contestant--Aravind KP. He has been in the limelight ever since the show went on air. It wouldn’t be wrong if we said that over the last couple of days, Aravind has been ruling the trends after he got involved in huge fights with housemates in the BBK house.

A section of the audience is predicting that Aravind will be the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada. Now, he seems to have got a new competitor in the house. The contestant is none other than Manju Pavagada. He has been entertaining everyone with his comedy and Sudeep advised him to concertante on the game instead of cracking silly jokes.

The buzz on social media is that Manju might become a new competitor to Aravind as his fan following has been growing with each passing day.

Last week, Manju also garnered more votes than Aravind KP. If you ask us, it will be tough for Manju to compete with Aravind as he has a sea of fans across Karnataka state. There is no doubt about Aravind emerging as the winner of the show. However, with Bigg Boss host specifically asking Manju to focus on rhe game, we wonder if the Bigg Boss is now in two minds and think that Manju could be a possible contender for the winner's trophy. Was Kichcha Sudeep hinting at that?

Let's wait to see if Manju changes his game and manages to beat Aravind KP. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Kannada Updates.