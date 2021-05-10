BBK8: What's The Real Relationship Between Aravind KP And Divya Uruduga

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows in any language, be it Telugu, Hindi, Tamil or Kannada. Most of the contestants who participate in the game are TV celebrities or popular stars on social media.

Over the past few years, Bigg Boss Contestants' winning strategy seems to have changed because whoever plays his own individual game tend to get evicted but the contestants who play as a couple will have a long stint in the game. Now, most of the contestants are using couple strategy to win the game.

While coming to Bigg Boss Kannada 8, popular Contestants Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga share a special bond in the house. In fact, BBK viewers are assuming them to turn life Partners going by their chemistry and comfort kevel.

A section of the audience say that Aravind KP and Divya Urudga may have pretended to be in a relationship to win the show. However, Arivya fans are defending the cute pair saying that it’s hard to express fake feelings towards someone. They say that both Arvind and Divya genuinely love and care for each other. And they haven't faked their relationship to win the show or votes. We also thing that the two look good together, which is why Colors Kannada used them in all their promos.

For those still in doubt, we will get to know whether they had true feelings for each or other or not once they step out of the Bigg Boss house. The show will be suspended by tomorrow.

