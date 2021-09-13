Did Bigg Boss Show Makers Sign Up Sarayu For First Week TRPs?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is one of the top-rated reality shows in Telugu. The latest season has completed one week and host Nagarjuna evicted one of the contestants who was nominated last Monday. By now, everybody knows that Sarayu was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house last night. But did you ever think why she got eliminated even after getting less screen space than any other nominated contestants?

If you want to know exactly what the show makers plan is, then you are on the right page. According to our sources, the Bigg Boss show organizers had held talks with Sarayu even before she entered the house that she will be in the house only for a week. This could also be because of Sarayu’s harsh language and rude behaviour in the house, which the makers felt was not appropriate for the family audience, sources claim.

There are also other theories about Sarayu's elimination doing the rounds on social media. If one were to go by the buzz on t he internet, then the show makers eliminated Sarayu from the show as she failed to provide any quality entertainment to the viewers of the show. Whatever may be the reason, Sarayu got evicted from the show, but she left her mark in the house by having fights with Kajal during Captaincy task and with Siri during the weekend episode.

Coming to this week’s nominated contestants, Natraj Master, Hamida, Jaswanth Jessie, RJ Kajal, VJ Sunny, Uma Devi and Lahari Shari are in line for elimination. Let’s wait and watch who will be the next contestant to be shown the door by host Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Keep an eye on Sakshi Post for more interesting updates about the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu show.