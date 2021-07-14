Dhee 13: Contestants Mistake In Show, Sudigali Sudheer, Hyper Aadhi Talk With Judges

Is there any need to give introduction about Dhee show that airs on ETV? Obviously, a big no. It is an Indian dance reality show produced by Mallemalla Productions and is referred to as one of the biggest dance shows in Telugu television industry.

Dhee show has recently finished its 12th season with the name "Dhee Champions" and has started another Season named "Dhee 13 Kings vs Queens". Pradeep Machiraju is the host of the show with Sudigali Sudheer, Rashmi Gautam, Deepika Pilli and Hyper Aadi as team leaders. Priyamani, Poorna and Ganesh Master are the judges of the show.

In the show, we all know that some times, the mentors of the show perform skits and pranks. Now, the makers of the show have released a promo in which a jodi didn't perform well and they have stopped in the middle. In the promo, one could also see Hyper Aadi and Sudigali Sudheer discussing with the judges. We don't know what happened but let us not decode much but wait for the full episode. Here is the promo, just give a look at it.

(Video Courtesy: YouTube)