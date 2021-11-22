Devoleena Bhattacharjee Names Strong and Weak Contestants in Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss Hindi 15 is the most popular reality show on the small screen. The show has a huge fan following and the way Salman Khan hosts the show keeps the audience glued to their televisions sets.

We had predicted that the makers of Bigg Boss Hindi 15 were planning for wild card entries to boost the show's TRP rating. And now it appears the prediction is turning out to be true.

In yesterday's Weekend ke Vaar episode, Salman Khan welcomed Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, and Abhijit Bichukale to the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 house as wild card contestants.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, familiar to the audience as Gopi Bhanu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, entered the Bigg Boss Hindi show two times. In season 13, she walked out of the show due to a back injury. Later, she made an entry into the season 14 house as a challenger and walked out of the house after a few days.

Before entering the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared her opinion about other contestants' performances inside the house. She said that Pratik is the strongest contestant and it would be a huge challenge to defeat him. Later, Devoleena added that she doesn't like Shamita's game and her attitude towards other contestants.

Devoleena mentioned that Vishal Kotian is the weakest player in the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 house. Let us watch if Devoleena will create noise in the house with her actions.