Deepthi's Behaviour With Tanish in Bigg Boss Was Worse Than Shannu-Siri, Say Netizens

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth are making the headlines for several reasons. On New Year’s eve, Deepthi Sunaina put an end to all the the rumors surrounding her relationship with Shannu.

She officially broke up with him by way of an insta post. Shanmukh also reacted to Deepthi’s post and wished her happiness and success in life. However,neither Shanmukh or Deepthi Sunaina confirmed the reason for their spilt. A section of the audience are blaming Siri and Shannu’s behavior in the house for the breakup.

Shannu's fans have reacted to Deepthi's post and accusing her of being too harsh on her boyfriend.

A few netizens reacted to the post by reminding Deepthi Sunaina’s relationship with Tanish when she was in the Bigg Boss house during Season 2.

Netizens went on to say that Deepthi’s behavior with Tanish in Bigg Boss house was worse then Shannu-Siri's. Shannu's friends are defending Siri-Shannu’s friendship and trolling Deepthi for her hasty decision.